Filmmaker Karan Johar is being trolled since Friday morning and a hashtag with his name has been trending. This follows the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) notice to Johar the day before, in connection with the alleged drug party at his residence in 2019. "Koffee with NCB. This must be really interesting than his ridiculous show koffe with #KaranJohar," tweeted a user. "Roses are Red... Violets are Blue...Let's Destroy their Egos2gether Me and You....Let's Clean BOLLYWOOD Me and You #KaranJohar," wrote another user. Karan Johar Issued Notice By NCB Regarding Parties He Organised, Asked To Submit Any and All Proof in Alleged Drugs Case: Reports

"Are wah... You might be powerful.. but despite of all that power, one day you will have to pay for all your sins.. #karanjohar," expressed another user. Johar was subject to immense social media trolling after the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput earlier this year. The filmmaker was targeted by netizens for allegedly propagating nepotism within the film industry. Netizens once again brought up the topic on Friday, venting out their anger on the filmmaker. Karan Johar Launches New Talent Management Agency, Dharma Cornerstone Agency, With Bunty Sajdeh

Koffee With NCB?

A brand new show coming soon #KaranJohar pic.twitter.com/xUECR3bxvl — Pawan Ameta SSRian (@PawanAmeta6) December 18, 2020

Among Us Meme Sums Up the Situation

#ncb sent notice to #KaranJohar Meanwhile rest Bollywood celebrities who were in the party :- 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/F7BAp3mKHc — Briju Tweets 💯 (@Briju_01) December 18, 2020

No Live Telecast Of This Show Though

Now NCB start a new show with #KaranJohar pic.twitter.com/FWeuJwkoOf — кяιѕниα ѕιиgн (@iKrishna_KR) December 18, 2020

New Episode, Old Faces

Everyone Wants This Show Desperately

Happiest Person Right Now

NCB sends notice to karan johar in drugs case Happiest person in the world pic.twitter.com/xBhOHP1wkd — 🦋‼️Pavni‼️🦋 (@pavni51675348) December 18, 2020

"This Is big Breaking. Now NCB summoned To Father of All Nepotism....#karanjohar #WeStand4SSRJustice," shared a user. "Has #NCB given time for #KaranJohar to wipe out the evidence from his house? Why no sudden raid ? It's an eyewash. #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #BollywoodMafia #BoycottBollywoodDruggies," wrote another user. The NCB, over the last few months has questioned several film personalities in connection with separate drug cases related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death and other cases. Johar has been asked to share the details by Friday.

