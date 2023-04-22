Ditching the luxury of a first class in an airplane, actress Kriti Sanon channelled her inner 'aam aadmi' as she took a budgeted flight and flew economy class to Indore. Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani posted a video of Kriti from the economy Indigo 6E flight. Kriti was seen in a white dress and a pink shawl over her shoulders. Adipurush Actress Kriti Sanon Spotted Flying in Economy Class, Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

Another video showed her sitting as she played with a toddler sitting in front of her. The toddler and Kriti were seen holding hands and playing and Kriti even blew kisses to the kid. On the work front, Kriti will be seen next with Shahid Kapoor in an untitled romantic movie. She also has Adipurush with Prabhas. Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan Fans Express Excitement About Film’s Release by Trending #AdipurushStormIn100Days on Twitter.

Check The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Kriti Playing With A kid in The Flight:

Please this is too adorable. She is such a sweetheart🥺♥️ -#KritiSanon pic.twitter.com/7gFMHaH5Rk — sanya (@sanonsgirl) April 21, 2023

Kriti also has Ganapath with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff. The film is slated for release this year.

