The effect of coronavirus in India is in no mood to calm down. As in the past, many celebrities have been tested positive. The numbers of COVID-19 patients are increasing with each passing day. Amid this, Bollywood singer Kedarnath Bhattacharaya better known as Kumar Sanu took to social media and informed one and all that he has been diagnosed with the virus. The official Facebook page of Sanu shared the news and wrote, "Unfortunately Sanuda has tested Corona positive, please pray for his good health. Thank you." Bigg Boss 14: Kumar Sanu's Son Jaan Kumar Sanu Confirmed as the First Contestant on Salman Khan's Show.

As per a report in Bombay Times, the renowned singer was supposed to spend his birthday on October 20 in Los Angeles with his wife and family. Reportedly, he was going to return in early December, however, now seems his plan has gone for a toss. The singer's US-based wife Saloni while speaking to the portal said, “He will come to the US on Nov 8 if he feels alright by then. Right now he is under the mandatory quarantine. He has been craving to meet that family for the last nine months.”Aftab Shivdasani Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Showing Mild Symptoms, Reveals He Will Be Home Quarantining (View Tweet).

"If he is unable to travel later, then his family will come down Mumbai to celebrate all the upcoming festivals with him," she added. All we wish is a speedy recovery for Kumar Sanu. Meanwhile, the singer's son Jaan Kumar Sanu is currently one of the contestants on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. Stay tuned!

