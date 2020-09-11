Coronavirus doesn't seem to be going anywhere and as the pandemic keeps raging on, the number of positive cases in the country is also on the rise and recently yet another Bollywood actor revealed to have tested positive for the virus. Actor Aftab Shivdasani took to Twitter to share a note revealing that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after showing mild symptoms such as dry cough and fever. The actor in his note revealed that he has been advised home quarantine by doctors. Actor Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj Welcome Baby Girl, Call Her ‘A Little Bit Of Heaven’ In An Adorable Post (View Pic).

Shivdasani in his post also asked everyone to practise safety guidelines and wear masks, use sanitisers to remain safe amid the pandemic. In his note, he wrote, "Recently I started showing minor symptoms of a dry cough and a mild fever and I got myself tested for COVID-19. Unfortunately, the results came out positive and under the medical supervision of doctors and the authorities, I have been advised home quarantine. I request all those who may have come in contact with me recently to please get yourself tested just to be safe."

Check Out the Actor's Post Here:

Giving a message to his fans he also wrote, " I will recover soon and be back to normal. I can't emphasise more the need to socially be distant, use masks and sanitisers as much as possible as it can save lives. We will win this together."Poison 2: Aftab Shivdasani Resumes Work, Begins Shooting for His Digital Debut (Watch Video).

Recently actress Genelia D'Souza had also revealed that she had tested positive for coronavirus and after a 21-day quarantine, had recovered from the same. We wish a speedy recovery to Aftab Shivdasani.

