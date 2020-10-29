Actor Kunal Kemmu is a tattoo lover and he recently visited a tattoo studio to complete a four-year-old tattoo. On Wednesday, Kunal took to Instagram and posted a few pictures and a video to flaunt the tattoo, which has the face of a tiger with hyper-realistic details on his calf muscles. "It's finally completed. I never posted this tattoo since it wasn't complete even though I've had it since 2016 ..But finally after almost about 30 hours split over an average of 6 hours per session it's done and I love it," he captioned the post. Kunal Kemmu on How Real-Life Fatherhood Helped Him Portray the Role of a Father On-Screen

A day ago, Kunal's wife and actress Soha Ali Khan posted a video that shows Kunal patiently lying in the studio while his tattoo was being done. "No pain no stain," she quipped. Kunal has several other tattoos on his body. A few weeks ago, he got the name of his daughter Inaaya inked on his body. Kunal Kemmu: ‘I Did Not Get Those 100-Crore Films, but I Know I Have a Gift’

Kunal's Tiger Tattoo Is Ready

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on Oct 28, 2020 at 4:02am PDT

Took 4 Long Years to Complete!

"This ink is the closest to my heart emotionally and literally as well. My little girl is and will always be a part of me. Her name Inaaya is at the centre in Devanagari and her middle name Naumi meaning Goddess Durga is represented by the Red Bindi (artistic) in the middle and the Trishul at both ends," he had written.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2020 01:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).