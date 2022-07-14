Song 'Tur Kalleyan' from Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chadda has been shot at multiple picturesque locations in India. The script of the song demanded different demographics. Laal Singh Chaddha taps into the diverse geographics of the country, which is as old as it can get. Tur Kalleyan exhibits one of the longest shot sequences in the film. It took around one and half months to shoot it. Not only did the team travel from Kashmir to Kanyakumari for the shoot of this song, it also travelled to far-off places to extract five-second shots. Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Suffered a Knee Injury While Shooting a Long-Running Sequence in the Film.

Back then, Aamir was having knee pain due to which not only did he have to be on painkillers, they had to bring along a physiotherapist for the shoot too. Aamir went out of his way to shoot these scenes. Despite being in severe pain, the actor, fondly called as Mr. Perfectionist, refused to withhold the shoot and wrapped up in time. The star took this decision because the shoot for this sequence was already delayed due to the Pandemic and he didn't want to wait on it. Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Is a ‘Kumbhakarana’ As He Takes Power Nap Amidst Work (View Pic).

Laal Singh Chadda Song Tur Kalleyan to Be Out on July 15

#TurKalleyan is a beautiful and moving song that captures the spirit of relinquishing all that weighs you down and looking forward to a newer, loving self. Song out tomorrow #LaalSinghChaddha #AamirKhan #KareenaKapoorKhan #AdvaitChandan pic.twitter.com/yUcO5up0tM — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) July 14, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on August 11.

