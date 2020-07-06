Fans are super excited to watch Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chadha. It is the remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump and what can be more thrilling than seeing Mr Perfectionist in the role? However, due to pandemic, the shoot is right now on hold. The latest development on the same is that the makers have shifted the location of their next shoot schedule from Ladakh to Kargil owing to the current India-China border stand-off scenario. Aamir Khan's Happy Pictures With Gippy Grewal's Baby Are Damn Cute!.

A source was quoted saying by a leading publication, "Given the current scenario, shooting in Ladakh is out of the question. So, Aamir, Advait and the top brass at the studio are considering shifting the venue to Kargil. The final call will be taken in the coming weeks.”

“He (Aamir) also pointed out that some countries that opened up are now experiencing a second wave of the virus. Though a significant portion of the movie remains to be filmed, the creators and the studio have unanimously decided to exercise caution and hold off the shoot for now," they added. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan who earlier helmed Zaira Wasim and Aamir Khan starrer Secret Superstar. We hope that the pandemic curve flattens at its quickest!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2020 11:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).