Aamir Khan's Happy Pictures With Gippy Grewal's Baby Are Damn Cute!

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is all set to impress his fans with Laal Singh Chadha. The actor will be seen in the remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, stepping into the shoes of Tom Hanks. He is shooting for the film in the north. And recently, he was spotted with a baby! This baby who visited the superstar on the sets was actor Gippy Grewal's toddler! Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan Leave For Laal Singh Chadha Shoot (View Pics).

The pictures of Aamir carrying the kid and kissing him has surfaced on the internet. Indeed they are cute to the core. Also, we miss co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan in the frame! Check out the snaps below.

Aamir Khan With The Cutie

Aamir Khan with Gippy Grewal's baby (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Aamir and Kareena will be working together for the third time, after 3 Idiots and Talaash. He was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan which turned out to be a huge dud at the ticket windows. However, fans are pretty positive about his this ambitious outing.

On a related note, the fans were recently teased by a production house regarding Ghajini sequel. The cryptic post shared by them, by tagging Aamir Khan had fans speculating about Ghajini 2. He was also seen with in a suited up avatar with a cigar on some film set. It is still unclear what the post was all about and it won't be surprising if the makers actually announce the sequel of the AR Murgadoss film. As of now, Laal Singh Chadha is much awaited. So, stay tuned for more updates.