Budding actor Avinash Tiwary has taken to social media to deny a hoax claiming he is dead. On Saturday, the "Bulbbul" actor tweeted from an unverified account to react to a website news piece that reads: "Bulbul #Webseries Star #AvinashTiwary Passed Away. #RIPavinashtiwary." Bulbbul Actor Avinash Tiwary Believes Outsiders Become Insiders When Audience Appreciates Their Work

Commenting on the same, the actor wrote: "Not so soon guys :) Kaun hain ye log...Kahan se aate hain ye log? Bhai thoda standard improve kar lo apna...Plzz. (Who are these people... Where do they come from. Brother please improve your standard a little.) Thank you." Bulbbul Actress Tripti Dimri Talks About Reuniting With Laila Majnu Co-star Avinash Tiwary: ‘It Was Comforting To Have Him Around’

Read Avinash Tiwary's Tweet Below

Not so soon guys :) Kaun hain ye log...Kahan se aate hain ye log? Bhai thoda standard improve kar lo apna...Plzz. Thank you 🙏🏻 https://t.co/WfPhmH2OxR — Avinash Tiwary (@avinashtiw85) July 18, 2020

Reacting to his tweet, actress Maanvi Gagroo wrote on her verified account: "Thank God Avi @avinashtiw85 #FakeNews." Actress Aahana Kumra also reacted from her verified Twitter account, sounding disturbed by the hoax.

