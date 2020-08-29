The residential building Prabhukunj, where playback legend Lata Mangeshkar lives, was sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday as a precautionary measure amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The singer and her family are safe. The Mangeshkar family released an official statement that reads: "We have been inundated by calls all evening enquiring whether Prabhukunj is sealed."When Padmini Kolhapure Was Called from School to Help Lata Mangeshkar Record a Song for Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

The statement further read, "The Building Society and the BMC have sealed it from the onset of the epidemic as we have senior citizens at home and in the building, and it is mandatory to take these precautions. Even our usual festive Ganesha celebrations were a simple familial one this time, to cooperate and support social distancing."

The statement further read: "Please do not react to any hearsay on the health of our family members, especially. We, as a building society in unison, are taking utmost caution, care and co-operating to ensure the well-being and safety of all the senior citizens especially, and all the other residing members as well. By God's grace and the wishes of so many, the family is safe!" Lata Mangeshkar, 90, lives in Prabhukunj with her family. The building is located in Chamballa Hill, Pedder Road of South Mumbai.

