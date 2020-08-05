Playback legend Lata Mangeshkar has lauded the historic Bhumi Pujan performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the proposed Ram temple site in Ayodhya on Wednesday. The veteran singer posted a note on her verified Twitter account to express her joy. "The dreams of several kings, several generations and the devotees of Lord Ram from across the world, which they have been nurturing over the ages, is being fulfilled today. After years of Vanvaas, Lord Shri Ram's temple is being rebuilt in Ayodhya today, the foundation stone is being laid," Mangeshkar tweeted Hindi. Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya: Ramayan Actors Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia Express Their Happiness on the Auspicious Occasion (View Posts)

"A huge credit goes to honourable Lal Krishna Advani ji who performed Rath Yatra across the country to raise awareness among people about this. Credit also goes to honourable Balasaheb Thackeray ji. Today, a lot of arrangements have been made for the foundation stone, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and several other respected personalities will be present," she added. Aparajita Ayodhya: Kangana Ranaut to Direct the Film Based on Ram Mandir Case, Says ‘It’s a Story of Love, Faith and Unity’

Read Lata Mangeshkar Full Note in Singer's Tweet Link Below

"Maybe lakhs of devotees of Lord Ram will not be able to be physically present over there due to the corona pandemic, but they will be praying and submitting their hearts at Lord Ram's feet. I am happy that honourable Narendrabhai will be performing the ceremony with his own hands. Today I and my family are very happy. Our every breath and every heartbeat is chanting Jai Shri Ram," Mangeshkar concluded.

