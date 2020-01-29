Love Aaj Kal Song Haan Main Galat: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's Groovy Number Will Make You Do The Twist (Watch Video)

Haain Main Galat (Photo Credits: YouTube/Sony Music India)

A new song from the upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal, has been dropped on the internet. Remember the Twist song from the first Love Aaj Kal (2009). Well, who could forget the song? That very number has recieved a twist for the new story. But this one is a good remake, as it only retains the signature tune nicely for a perfect new song. The dance number has been titled 'Haan Main Galat', and has been composed by Pritam. Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh have crooned the number. There are no female vocals in the song, but that did not stop the lead actresses, Sara Ali Khan and Arushi Sharma, from mouthing the words. Kartik Aaryan Loses 8kgs for His School Boy Look in Love Aaj Kal (View Pic).

Kartik Aaryan oozes charm once again in the song. He is a cool dancer and his energy along with a few steps will remind you of 'Dheeme Dheeme'. Irshaad Kamil has penned the lyrics of 'Haan Main Galat'. And the words hit home pretty hard. Janhvi Kapoor Is 'Obsessed With' Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan's Shayad Song From Love Aaj Kal.

Watch The Song Here:

Sara Ali Khan has definitely bettered herself as a dancer. She looks more at ease here. Although, there is a step at the end that she lets Kartik do alone. The production value of the music video of 'Haan Main Galat' is amazing. There is a bit where Sara dances solo, as the wall behind her moves backwards, giving the video a very trippy vibe.

Imtiaz Ali has directed Love Aaj Kal. Kartik will be seen in a dual role, a love-struck man in the 90s and a puppy-faced love purist in 2020. Arushi will be seen opposite in the '90s segment, and she also appears in the latest song looking cute as a button. The movie is slated to release on Valentine's Day 2020.