Abhay Deol recently surprised fans with his DJing skills at a nightclub in Gurugram, Delhi. The actor, who was last seen in the series Trial By Fire (2023), was spotted smoking while showcasing his musical talents at the party. Videos capturing the moment have gone viral across social media platforms, with netizens appreciating the vibe and even comparing him to his brother, Bobby Deol. Clips of Abhay's DJ set have taken the internet by storm. 14 Years After ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, Hrithik Roshan’s Arjun Takes a Sweet Revenge on Farhan Akhtar’s Imraan – Here’s How! (Watch Video).

Abhay Deol Turns DJ at Gurgaon Party

Abhay Deol was DJing live at Avatar nightclub in Gurugram on May 16. In a viral video from the party shared on Reddit, the 49-year-old actor could be seen channelling his inner party freak. In the clip, Abhay, in his element, was seen smoking a cigarette while dressed casually in a shirt and pants. He set the vibe with upbeat music and appeared focused on his console. After the video surfaced online, netizens couldn't stop gushing over the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor, praising his charm and style.

DJ Abhay Turns Up the Heat at a Gurgaon Nightclub

Fans reacting to Abhay Deol's viral video went wild with comments. Some drew parallels to his brother Bobby Deol's DJing stint, while others seemed to be reminded of his iconic character Dev from the 2009 film DevD. A user wrote, "He is in his Dev D arc," while another joked, "He is a student of Lord DJ Bobby. He took lessons from the best!"

Netizens React to Abhay Deol’s Viral Video

Reddit Comments

On the work front, Abhay Deol, who has starred in several popular films, including Dev D (2009), Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008), Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), Shanghai (2012), and Aisha (2010) will be next seen in Bun Tikki, co-starring Nushrat Bharuccha and Bollywood icons Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi.

Cast of ‘Bun Tikki’

Produced by Jio Studios and Stage 5 Production, the movie is set to make a grand premiere at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival.

