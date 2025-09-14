Actor and singer Piyush Mishra openly criticised Anurag Kashyap for ruining the second halves of his popular films like Gulaal, Gangs of Wasseypur, and Dev D. He revealed that he occasionally rewatches Gangs of Wasseypur, but avoids Gulaal as he does not like the second half of the film. He further joked that Anurag has a pattern of making movies with strong first halves but spoiling the film entirely with an annoying second half. Anurag Kashyap on His Film Nischaanchi, Newcomers in Bollywood & His Love for Mumbai.

Piyush Mishra Reveals He Didn’t Understand ‘Gulaal’ Second Half

During a joint interview with the Humans of Cinema channel, Piyush Mishra revealed that he was annoyed with the latter half of Anurag Kashyap's 2009 film Gulaal, which also involved Manoj Bajpayee. Piyush said, "Maaf karna, Anurag. Meri film hai, jo bhi hai, uska (Gulaal) ka second half pata nahi kya tha. Isko dikkat hai. Ye aadhi film banata hai, isko lagta hai bohot badhiya film ban gayi hai, to isko lagta hai ise bigad ke dekhte hai. Gulaal acchi film ban rahi thi, isko laga bigaad ke dekhte hai."

Translations: "I am sorry, Anurag. I know I am in the film, but I didn't understand the second half of Gulaal. He makes a very good first half, then realises that he is making a great film, so ruins it with a rubbish second half."

Piyush Mishra on ‘Dev D’ and ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’

Piyush Mishra further added that Anurag Kashyap has previously done the same thing to some of his other iconic films, including the Abhay Deo starrer Dev D. He said, "Dev D ka first half maine dekha tha, classic tha." Manjoh Bajpayee added that Nawazuddin Siddiqui's cameo as a band singer in the song "Emotional Attyachar" saved the second half of Dev D.

Piyush Mishra Takes a Dig at Anurag Kashyap for Ruining Second Halves of His Iconic Films

Mishra continued, "He made Gangs of Wasseypur first part, and something was off the second half. I thought Dev D was a film on alcoholism, but it lost its way." Despite the criticism, Anurag Kashyap and Piyush Mishra said that whenever there is a discussion on the history of Hindi cinema, it will be divided into pre-Anurag Kashyap and post-Anurag Kashyap periods. ‘Nishaanchi’ Trailer: Aaishvary Thackeray Portrays Twins in a Twisted Love Triangle With Vedika Pinto in Anurag Kashyap’s Masala Entertainer (Watch Video).

Watch Anurag Kashyap, Piyush Mishra and Manoj Bajpayee’s Full Interview Below:

Anurag Kashyap’s Work Front

Anurag Kashyap is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming directorial, Nisshanchi, starring debutant Aaishvary Thackeray. The movie also features Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Kumud Mishra and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, among others,s in key roles. The movie will be released on September 19, 2025.

