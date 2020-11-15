There is no denying the fact that Taimur Ali Khan is paparazzi's favourite. The little munchkin has millions of fans already who love to see updates about his whereabouts every day. Tim is currently vacationing in Dharamshala with his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan and daddy Saif Ali Khan where he obviously encountered with some paps. But this time around, he was in no mood to get clicked. Bhoot Police Poster: Shooting Of Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez And Yami Gautam’s Horror-Comedy Commences From November 4!

The little one started shouting "No photo" on top of his voice as soon as he saw people clicking his pictures. In the video that has now gone viral, we see Kareena walking with Arjun Kapoor and just ahead of them is Saif, who can be seen holding Taimur's hands as Malaika Arora walks next to them. The gang was casually strolling in the city when this incident took place.

Check Out Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Arjun and Malaika's video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (@kareenakapoorteam)

Kareena has flown to Dharamshala to celebrate Diwali with Saif. Saif is shooting for Bhoot Police along with Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam in the city. Bebo also shared some adorable pictures of the father-son duo from their intimate Diwali celebrations yesterday. Arjun's girlfriend Malaika Arora also flew to the hill station to spend some quality time with her beau. Bhoot Police: Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam Join Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor in this Horror Comedy.

Talking about Bhoot Police, the film was initally announced with Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. They were soon replaced by Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam. The cast had shot in Dalhousie earlier this month. The first poster of Bhoot Police was released on November 4, soon after which the team started shooting for the film. The film is a horror-comedy helmed by Pavan Kirpalani and backed by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

