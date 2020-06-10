Malaika Arora's Building in Bandra Gets Sealed After a Resident Tests Positive for COVID-19

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus outbreak has been one of the biggest issues that brought 2020 to a standstill. While India is now gearing up to slowly begin his unlock phase, the country is still fighting with a number of cases across states. Maharashtra's Mumbai has been one of the worst-hit cities in the country and with each passing day, we have been hearing the news of areas getting sealed after positive cases are being found. One of the recent buildings to have been sealed in Bandra happens to be the one with Malaika Arora's apartment. Malaika Arora Gives Us a Glimpse Of Her 'Various Lockdown Stages' and We Are Loving Her Goofy Expressions!

Reports suggest that Malaika's Tuscany Apartments in Bandra has now been sealed by BMC after coronavirus positive patients were found in the building. While Malaika is yet to update everyone on the current situation, an Instagram post showing her building gate with the BMC signage about the building being sealed has surfaced on social media. According to Hindustan Times, the building was sealed on June 8. Malaika Arora Posts About Swapping to 'No Makeup and Messy Hair' Style Amid Lockdown.

Here's a Picture of BMC Notice on Malaika's Building:

We certainly hope that Malaika is safe amid this situation. She has been quarantining with her son Arhaan Khan. As for her lockdown phase, Malaika has been extremely active on social media and we have been seeing her post everything from her no-makeup selfies to her stunning yoga poses. Malaika has also been sharing a whole lot of positive posts on her Instagram for her fans. In her recent posts, she was seen promoting Sarva Yoga and shared some amazing videos and pictures of her showing some amazing techniques.