Malaika Arora Posts About Swapping to 'No Makeup and Messy Hair' Style Amid Lockdown and Kareena Kapoor Khan Hilariously Suggests Another Addition! 

Coronavirus pandemic has surely changed a lot of things. With the lockdown lasting for over two months in India, everyone stranded at home has been trying their best to entertain themselves and embrace a different life as opposed to their usual one. It has been incredibly different for celebs who are used to constantly travelling outdoors. Recently, Malaika Arora took to Instagram to post about her quarantine life and how she's given up her usual gym wear for kaftans and is now always sporting the 'no-makeup' look. Sharing a picture of herself in a Kaftan, Malaika wrote that not only her but her BFF too has been following a similar quarantine life. Malaika Arora's Twinning Partner Is Giving Her A Tough Competition In This Headgear Affair (View Post).

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Yeah my bebo ,, I have swapped my #gym wear for kaftans, blow dry hair for messy hair n make up for no makeup in lockdown." Malaika looked stunning in this picture and we loved how she gave us an insight about her quarantine routine. Bebo had a rather interesting comeback for Malla as she shared this post on her Instagram story and wrote, "The only thing you haven't replaced is juice for wine" with laughter emojis. Malaika Arora Is Ready to Give Audition For MasterChef Contest After Coronavirus Lockdown!

Kareena and Malaika both have been keeping us entertained with their posts from the quarantine. While Kareena often shares amazing posts with son Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan, Malaika has been posting some gorgeous sunkissed selfies and travel throwbacks.