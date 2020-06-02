Malaika Arora Gives Us a Glimpse Of Her 'Various Lockdown Stages' and We Are Loving Her Goofy Expressions! (View Pic)

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus brought everything to a standstill and finally, countries across the globe are slowly opening up. India is currently in its fifth phase of lockdown and the and quarantine seems to have become the new normal. With everyone stuck at home amid this virus outbreak, there has been a massive spike in the use of social media and it has been more for celebrities certainly. Bollywood stars who are used to getting papped every time they step out, have been keeping us entertained and updated about their activities at home through their social media posts. Malaika Arora Posts About Swapping to 'No Makeup and Messy Hair' Style Amid Lockdown!

Malaika Arora has been sharing everything from gorgeous throwbacks to her no-makeup photos on Instagram and it has been amazing. In her recent post, Malaika posted a picture collage of herself where she is seen showing her lockdown phases. The actress is seen showing her goofy moods amid lockdown. Sharing the amazing picture collage, Malaika wrote, "My various stages of lockdown.." In the pictures, she's seen showing off her pretty smile and her gorgeous tresses. Malaika Arora's Twinning Partner Is Giving Her A Tough Competition In This Headgear Affair (View Post).

Check Out Malaika Arora's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram My various stages of lockdown... #stayhomestaysafe #staysane A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Jun 1, 2020 at 8:50pm PDT

A few weeks ago, Malaika had shared a post on her quarantine lifestyle and how she has now embraced the no make-up look and also ditched all fancy wear for Kaftans. Malaika wrote, "Yeah my Bebo ,, I have swapped my #gym wear for kaftans, blow dry hair for messy hair n make up for no make up in lockdown." We are loving how amid this time of crisis Malaika's posts are filled with positive vibes!