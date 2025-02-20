Missing Day 2025 will be marked on February 20. This annual commemoration is the second last day of the Anti-Valentine’s Week celebration that is marked from February 15 onwards. Every year, the week following Valentine’s Day is marked by those who are not a fan of the festival of love indulging in festivities that are exactly the opposite of Valentine’s Week commemoration. Many heartbroken people also look at the celebration of Anti-Valentine’s Week as a way to process and grow from their own past relationship trauma. As the name suggests, Missing Day is focused on the act of remembering those who have been left behind. Every year, people make it a point to celebrate Missing Day by indulging in various social activities, sharing Happy Missing Day poems and memes and also listening to Missing Day special songs that capture and convey the pain of missing someone you love. People also try to convey their love and yearning for the people they are missing, on this occasion. As we prepare to celebrate Missing Day 2025, here are the top 5 songs on missing someone you love that are sure to touch your soul and make you feel feelings on this day. Missing Day 2025 Quotes: Send These ‘I Miss You’ Messages, Meaningful Sayings, HD Images, Greetings and Wallpapers To Express Your Heartfelt Sentiment.

1. "Beete Lamhe" Song From 'The Train' Movie

There are few songs that truly capture the grief of missing someone as well as Beete Lamhe. From the lyrical mastery of Sayeed Qaidri to the vocal magic of KK, this song is sure to stir your heart and tug your emotions.

2. "Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee" Song From 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Movie

This classic missing song has the word yaad in its title itself. The song perfectly encapsulates the pain of not just missing someone, but knowing that you are not being missed. The soulful voices of Alka Yagnik, Manpreet Akhtar with the sudden bursts of energy from Udit Narayan’s voice work wonders to make you feel your feelings.

3. "Tere Bin" Song From 'Bas Ek Pal' Movie

Can you really capture a list of best heartbreak or emotions songs without including an Atif Aslam classic in it? We think not. Tere Bin broke records on its release and continues to be one of the most popular heartbreak songs that captures the pain of missing your love.

4. "Koi Fariyaad" Song From 'Tum Bin' Movie

Many would argue that Koi Fariyaad is not necessarily a “missing song".” It is, however, a song that captures the journey of grief and the pain of walking away through each of its stanzas. The last stanza in particular, as the deep and daunting voice of Jagjit Singh reminds us, “Ek lamhe mein simat aayaa sadiyon ka safar, zindagi tez, bahut tez chali ho jaise” (The long journey of my life lead to this one moment - and it feels like life has moved too quickly) captures the emotion of missing better than anything.

5. "Yaad Sataye Teri" Song From 'Phir Hera Pheri' Movie

If you are someone who wants to take the non-traditional route of feeling your emotions, this banger by Himesh Reshamiya is sure to help you. The lyrics pop, the missing does not stop, and the beats do not drop! What better way to get through your emotions than by dancing your heart out to them?

On the occasion of Missing Day 2025, people are sure to create their own Missing Day playlists and give themselves permission to truly feel their emotions and share them with their friends and family through the power of music and songs.

