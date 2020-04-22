Mithun Chakraborty's Father Basantakumar Chakraborty Dies at 95, Actor Is Trying To Reach Mumbai Amid Lockdown

Mithun Chakraborty (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

It is an extremely testing time for the Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty and his family. His 95-year-old father, Basantakumar Chakraborty passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday.He was going through some age related ailments. However, sadly, due to the nationwide lockdown, Mithun who is stuck in Bangalore currently, could not be with him during his last moments. Mithun's family was however in Mumbai at the time of his father's death.

It is reported that the actor is trying his best to be in the maximum city in order to perform his last rites. Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta shared the news and paid the tribute to his father on Twitter. She wrote, "My deep condolences on the sudden demise of your father, Mithun Da. Stay strong & may his soul rest in peace forever (sic)."

Rituparna's Tweet:

My deep condolences on the sudden demise of your father,Mithun Da. Stay strong & may his soul rest in peace forever 🙏 — Rituparna Sengupta (@RituparnaSpeaks) April 22, 2020

Basantakumar Chakraborty is survived by Santimoyee Chakraborty and Gouranga Chakraborty (Mithun). Mithun's son, Mimoh Chaktraborty is right now taking care of the unfortunate situation.

Earlier, it was seen how Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress, Sana Saeed could not reach for her father's last rites. Her father had passed away on the day of Junta Curfew in India (22 March). However, as she was stuck in Los Angeles where she had gone for an event, she could not meet her father one last time. We hope this unkind time passes away quickly and the Chakraborty family gets strength to cope up with the loss.