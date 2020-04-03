Sana Saeed Reveals Her Father Passed Away On The Day of Junta Curfew, Could Not Attend His Last Rites

Sana Saeed (Photo Credits: Instagram)

COVID-19 lockdown has disrupted the routine of the people all over the globe. While quarantine is absolutely necessary to curb the coronavirus pandemic, it is also true that people have to let go of certain things in the process. Recently, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress Sana Saeed had to experience a rather bitter moment. During Junta Curfew held in India on 22 March, her father passed away. However, as she was in the Los Angeles for an event, she could not be present for his last rites.

In her chat with Hindustan Times, the actress said, "My dad was a diabetes patient, and this led to multiple organ failure. It was around 7 am in LA when I got the news and I wanted to rush back home and hug my mother and sisters. The circumstances under which I lost my father were very unfair. But I know in my heart that he was really suffering and he’s definitely in a better place now."

She also further added that the family arranged for her father's funeral on the same day. The cops cooperated after showing the death certificate.

Unfortunately, lockdown has affected many in many ways. Earlier, actress Nafisa Ali who is currently in Goa, revealed how she isn't getting essential services in Morjim. The actress revealed that she is a cancer survivor and yet cannot find groceries and medicine easily. We hope that the global pandemic takes a U-turn to never return again.