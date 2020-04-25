Mr Amitabh Bachchan, Bats are not Corona and It Isn't Wise to Joke about Hating Them - Here's Why

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

There it is! Amitabh Bachchan falling prey to yet another piece of rumour and reacting to it accordingly. While the theory suggests that bats and pangolins are responsible for the COVID-19 outbreak globally, let's not jump to any conclusions. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that the source of the current coronavirus outbreak is yet unknown and therefore blaming a creature for the current tensed scenario would only seem foolish. Amitabh Bachchan Gives A Fitting Reply To A Troll Who Commented 'Aishwarya Kaha Hai Re, Buddhe' On His Baisakhi Post.

The veteran actor earlier took to his Twitter account to share an incident of a bat entering his "den" on the third floor of his residence, Jalsa. While we'd personally like to believe that he was merely joking and wanted us to take his tweet with a pinch of salt, we don't think the scenario is apt for such jokes currently. And considering he's a popular celebrity with millions of followers, he should be cautious about his tweets and the thoughts that he's encouraging indirectly. Don’t Hate Bats and Pangolins During This Pandemic! Here’s Why We Should Know the Importance of These Animals.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's Tweet

T 3510 - Ladies and gentlemen of the Jury .. news of the hour .. BREAKING NEWS .. would you believe it .. A Bat , a चमगादर has come into my room .. in Jalsa .. on the 3rd floor .. in my Den .. 😯😯 badi mushkil se use bahar nikala .. Corona peecha chodh hi nahin raha !!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 25, 2020

For the ones who believe that bats and pangolins are the root cause of this outbreak should also know that they are an essential part of our ecosystem. Scientists and environmentalists around the world are now striving to conserve these creatures since the outbreak of the virus and misinformation related to it is risking their lives. We hope the Piku actor realises the gravity of the situation and tweets accordingly in future.