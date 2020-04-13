Amitabh Bachchan Gives A Fitting Reply To A Troll Who Commented 'Aishwarya Kaha Hai Re, Buddhe' On His Baisakhi Post

Amitabh and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Amitabh Bachchan has been drawing flak lately for sharing stuff on his social media accounts which are incorrect. But today he won us over. He had put up a post on Instagram wishing everyone on the occasion of Baisakhi and also praying that these difficult times get over soon. He used a snapshot from his song from Suhaag where he can be seen wearing the traditional garb. However, rather than wishing him back, someone decided to be cheeky in all the wrong ways possible. The user got a fitting reply from Bachchan. Aishwarya Rai is In No Mood To Forgive Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Plastic’ Comment, Actress Miffed With Amitabh Bachchan For Working With Him? (Watch KWK Video)

We wonder if the user has ever watched Bachchan's Suhaag. Guess that's why he felt the need to post a jibe which will make anyone cringe. But trust only AB to shut him down with his replies. Given the fact that the troll used Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's name in it, Big B might have decided to react.

We hope the user will refrain from making such comments hereon. Many fans have condemned him too.