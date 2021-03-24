Mumbai Saga released last Friday amidst several COVID-19 protocols. It obviously impacted its box office collection as the first day started pretty low. But fortunately, the film picked up the pace a bit on Sunday and now after five days, the movie earned Rs 11.70 crore. If you consider the Friday numbers, the Monday and Tuesday figures are quite fine. In fact, there isn't too much drop between these two days either. Although it may not be a big relief for the film, it is definitely a piece of good news. It means people are watching the movie at the theatres. Bollywood Box-Office Report 2021: Rajkummar Rao’s Roohi, John Abraham’s Mumbai Saga, How Films in First Quarter Fight to Survive

Maharashtra, which is one of the biggest markets for movies, has a 50% occupancy cap at theatres due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. For a film called Mumbai Saga, this is an essential market. So whatever the movie has earned so far is decent enough given the several limitations.

#MumbaiSaga remains steady on Day 5... In fact, Day 5 is almost at par with Day 4... Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 2.40 cr, Sun 3.52 cr, Mon 1.49 cr, Tue 1.47 cr. Total: ₹ 11.70 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 24, 2021

Mumbai Saga is directed by Sanjay Gupta and has John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy and others in important roles.

