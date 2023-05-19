Numerous species around the world are on the verge of extinction. To create awareness about the dying species, every third Friday in May (May 19) is considered National Endangered Species Day. To encourage people to realise the value of these species in our ecosystem, various ways have been developed to spread awareness. Among different methods, the medium of film has been a key mode of organically establishing connections. National Endangered Species Day 2022 Date & Theme: Know the Objective, History and Significance of the Day.

Let's celebrate this nationally endangered species day by looking at five movies made around animal preservation awareness.

Sherni (2021)

Amit V Masurkar is the director of the 2021 Indian drama Sherni, which is produced by T-series and Abundantia Productions. Vidya Balan plays the role of an Indian forest service officer in the movie alongside Sharat Saxena, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala, Neeraj Kabi, and Mukul Chadda in supporting roles. The film deals with the subjects like human–wildlife conflict and wildlife conservation.

Haathi Mere Saathi (1971)

The super hit Hindi movie, starring the superstars Rajesh Khanna and Tanuja, had an elephant at the heart of its story. The elephant sacrifices his life to save his master and wife. Directed by MA Thirumurgan, this movie is one of the best Bollywood movies based on man-animal relationship. Haathi Mere Saathi was the biggest hit of 1971.

Kaadan (2021)

This film explored the human and animal bond to the core. The movie starred Rana Daggubati as Veerabharati aka Kaadan, who is referred to as the Forest Man of India (modelled after the real-life environmental activist Jadav Payeng), who single-handedly protests against encroachment in a forest. Apart from Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Zoya Hussain, the film also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar in a pivotal role. The film is directed by Prabu Solomon and backed by Bhavana Mounica and Sushil Tirwadkar. Kaadan: Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Zoya Hussain Fight Ferociously to Save Elephants in This Adrenaline-Filled Trailer (Watch Video).

Kaal (2005)

A wildlife expert, his wife, and a group of friends with the help of a mysterious tour guide, battle a frightening beast in Jim Corbett National Park in Nainital, Uttarakhand. The film deals with preserving India's wildlife. Actors John Abraham, Vivek Oberoi, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, and Ajay Devgn played key roles in the movie. Kaal was jointly produced by Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan.

Nishachara (2023)

Television actor Darshak Godwa is acting in a short film titled Nishachara, which aims to create awareness about the Slender Loris, an endangered species found largely in the western ghats of Karnataka. The movie is under 30 minutes and will be directed by Satish Krishna.

Check Out The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝘿𝙖𝙧𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙆 (@iamdarshak)

Movies play a crucial part to make the audience understand the importance of wildlife conservation. Do let us know which one you have watched. Do let us know which one you have watched.