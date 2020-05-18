Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Family Put Under 14-Day Home Quarantine After Arriving in Budhana for Eid

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Muzaffarnagar, May 18 (PTI) Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members were placed under home quarantine after they reached Budhana town here from Mumbai, police said on Monday. Siddiqui, along with his family members, reached his hometown on Saturday after getting necessary permission for travel from the authorities in Maharashtra, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Nepal Singh said. Rahul Mahajan's Cook Tests Positive For COVID-19, Bigg Boss 2 Contestant and Wife Natalya Ilina Test Negative And Opt For Quarantine (Details Inside).

Superintendent of Police (Rural) said the actor and the family members were tested for COVID-19 but their reports came negative. However, they have been placed under mandatory 14-day home quarantine, Singh added. Devoleena Bhattacharjee Rubbishes Claims of Her House Help Testing Positive For COVID-19, Says 'He Came In Contact With A Patient But Has Tested Negative'.

Nawazuddin's brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui said the actor came to his ancestral place to celebrate Eid with his family. He, however, said the actor will not meet anyone outside the family in the wake of the situation arising out of coronavirus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)