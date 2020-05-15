Rahul Mahajan's Cook Tests Positive For COVID-19, Bigg Boss 2 Contestant and Wife Natalya Ilina Test Negative And Opt For Quarantine (Details Inside)

Rahul Mahajan and Natalya Ilina (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss Season 2 and Bigg Boss Halla Bol contestant Rahul Majahan and his Kazakhstan model wife Natalya Ilina have placed themselves under a mandatory quarantine from May 9, 2020, after their cook tested positive for COVID-19. While their cook has been hospitalised and is being treated, the couple, who have tested negative, are awaiting their cook's recovery. Confirming the news, Rahul revealed, "Natalya and I initially panicked a bit, when his cook tested positive and was taken to the hospital. We are now waiting for him to return home after getting well." Former Bigg Boss Contestant Rahul Mahajan Ties the Knot for the Third Time, Marries Model Natalya Ilina From Kazakhstan.

Revealing that in such cases where a person near you tests positive, one must not panic and fear, Rahul explained, "We were worried that we would also test positive. However, in the last few days, I have realised that one should not become a victim of fear even before being tested or treated for the disease." Devoleena Bhattacharjee Rubbishes Claims of Her House Help Testing Positive For COVID-19, Says 'He Came In Contact With A Patient But Has Tested Negative'.

Opening up on how their quarantine life has been, Rahul revealed, "Right now, we can’t go out to buy groceries and so, we are ordering food from outside. I have learnt that in the current scenario, one has to stay calm and positive and take the necessary precautions. I want to tell people that we are all in this together and will face the situation and fight this. I am thankful to all workers who are contributing towards society."

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee was also recently in the news after news of her cook testing positive for COVID-19 went viral. However, she later clarified that her cook had come in contact with a COVID-19 positive patient and that he had in fact, tested negative.