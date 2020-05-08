Devoleena Bhattacharjee Rubbishes Claims of Her House Help Testing Positive For COVID-19, Says 'He Came In Contact With A Patient But Has Tested Negative'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee was recently in the news for her Goregaon building being sealed and declared as a containment zone by the BMC after a resident tested positive for COVID-19. However, as per certain reports, it was claimed that Devoleena's cook had tested positive for COVID-19 and that she was also placed under quarantine. But that is not true. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, in an Instagram, clarified that her house help was not COVID-19 positive, but he was placed under quarantine because he worked for the same family whose member who was affected by the pandemic. Bigg Boss 13’s Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Observe 14-Days Quarantine After Her Cook Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Confirming the same, Devoleena told TOI, "My housing society has been announced a containment zone after a person in my building tested positive a few days back. It was so sudden that it took me some time to get my head around it. I started my day like any other, only to find that the complex has been sealed off. I dialled a few fellow residents and that’s when I learnt that someone had tested positive for COVID-19." Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: After Tanmay Vekaria and Sonalika Joshi, Actor Azhar Shaikh’s Building Gets Sealed as a Resident Tests COVID-19 Positive.

Check Out Her Instagram Story Below:

She also revealed that her help was indeed tested and contrary to reports, he had tested negative, but for precautionary purposes, he was placed under quarantine. "My domestic help works for the family whose member has tested positive. Fortunately, he tested negative, but for safety purposes, he has been kept under quarantine. Our movements have been restricted and we aren’t allowed to step out of the premises," revealed the actress. Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Arhaan Khan - Rashami Desai Controversy: 'He Is Harassing Her Mentally'.

Devoleena went on to reveal that she is well stocked up on essential food items but for anything that is required urgently, their building's security staff has been of huge help. She said, "I’m lucky that I am well-stocked. For other regular stuff like milk and vegetables, the security staff at the building is helping us." Well, all for one and one for all, right Devo??