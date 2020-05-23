Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife, Aaliya Siddiqui Reveals the Actor Insulted Her in Front of Manoj Bajpayee and Kept Avoiding Her in Front of Media

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui's divorce drama is not going to end anytime soon. While the actor is away at his ancestral village, taking care of his ailing mother, his wife Aaliya is busy making some explosive statements that may damage his reputation. The actor is yet to respond to her divorce notice but she's determined to seek separation. She insists on the humiliation and torture that she underwent all these years cannot be compensated and she's done with that life. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Aaliya Alleges Physical and Mental Torture by the Actor’s Family, Says ‘His Brother Had Even Hit Me’.

In her recent interaction with Times of India, Aaliya revealed an incident when Nawaz humiliated her in front of his co-star, Manoj Bajpayee. "A few celebrities have visited my house like Manoj Bajpayee. I was cooking for Nawaz and tried to strike a conversation and he was like ‘tumko baat karna nahi aata, tum logon ke samne baat mat kiya karo’, these were his words.," she said while reminiscing her married days.

She also blamed Nawaz for being an absentee father who never cared about his children. “Despite him being at his office in Mumbai, he never comes and when I tell him to visit the kids, he is like I am busy, have people to meet. So I am forced to tell the kids that papa is busy with shoot," she said in her same conversation. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Goes Back To Her Hindu Name After Divorce Notice, Claims She Lost Her Self-Respect in the Marriage.

Nawazuddin was apparently staying in his office for the last couple of years which proves that they were living separately. Aaliya had also claimed that his brother, Shamas Siddiqui would torture her mentally and Nawaz would do nothing about it. Her lawyers are currently planning to take an action against the actor for his failure to respond to her divorce notice.