Actor Abhishek Banerjee has started shooting for Vikrant Deshmukh directorial 'Nazarandaaz'. He shares his excitement on playing a lead role in the film. Abhishek says: "Started shooting for 'Nazarandaaz', produced by Lakshman Uttekar and Karishma Sharma's company Kathputli films with T-Series." Abhishek Banerjee Shares His Experience Working with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on 'Ankahi Kahaniya'.

The actor who is known for his roles in 'Stree', 'Rashmi Rocket' and in the web series 'Paatal Lok' and 'Mirzapur' shares details about his upcoming project. "It's going to be directed by Vikrant Deshmukh. It's a very good script and everyone will get to see an unusual Jugalbandi between Kumud Mishra and Divya Dutta, this film is all heart," he adds. Abhishek Banerjee Wraps Up 'The Great Weddings of Munnes'.

Abhishek will also be seen in 'Bhediya', 'Aankh Micholi' and Telugu thriller 'Runway'.

