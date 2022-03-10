Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): Actor Abhishek Banerjee has finished shooting for 'The Great Wedding of Munnes'.

On Thursday, Abhishek took to Instagram and shared the update with fans.

He wrote, "It's a wrap for The Great Weddings Of Munnes.. Amazing time with some wonderful people.. Another story Another character comes to an end."

Alongside the note, he shared a string of images with his cast and crew.

Directed by Sunil Subramani, the show follows the story of a middle-class man whose desperate attempts to marry the woman of his dreams translate to a series of hilarious misadventures.

Actor Barkha Singh is also a part of the project. (ANI)

