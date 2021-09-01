Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 (ANI): Ahead of the release of 'Ankahi Kahaniya', actor Abhishek Banerjee opened up about his experience of being directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

"The experience of working with Ashwiny ma'am, is something which I'm going to not forget for the rest of my life and I really hope and pray and this is not an actor's greed. This is a human being's greed. I really hope that I get to work with her again because she lives in a beautiful world herself. She's a beautiful human being herself. And the energy she has that reflects on the kind of film she makes," he said.

'Ankahi Kahaniya' is Netflix's upcoming anthology, which will chronicle "three unheard and untold tales of love."

Speaking more about his work experience with Ashwiny, he added, "..and even now, when I'm saying it, I'm getting goosebumps because I know that the minute I met her on set, and the way she started directing me in the way she started, she used to tell me how she sees Pari or how she sees the world. It was very clear that I just needed to see her world through her eyes."

Ashwiny is best known for directing films like 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' and 'Pangaa'. (ANI)

