It still seems unbelievable that veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is no more. After battling cancer for over two years, the actor breathed his last on April 30. While his fans are certainly missing him, Kapoor's family surely lost one of its biggest pillars and daughter Riddima Kapoor Sahni and wife Neetu Kapoor are often seen remembering the late star in emotional posts. We have been seeing Riddhima sharing some adorable gems on social media as she has been sharing her childhood pictures with dad Rishi Kapoor. Recently, Neetu Kapoor also shared a post about valuing loved ones. Neetu Kapoor Gets the Cutest Pooch to Keep Her Company, Courtesy Daughter Riddhima Sahni (View Pic).

Neetu Kapoor shared an old picture of herself and Rishi Kapoor along with an emotional message. Sharing the amazing photo, she wrote, "Big or small We all have a battle to fight in our heads you may have a huge house with all the luxuries and still be unhappy whereas have nothing n be the happiest it’s all a state of mind !! All one needs is a strong mind n hope for a better tmrw !!! Live with gratitude ,hope ,work hard !!!! Value your loved ones as thats your biggest wealth." Her post had a powerful message about our loved ones being the true wealth. 'End of our story': Neetu Kapoor’s Bittersweet Post on Rishi Kapoor’s Demise Is Heartbreaking (View Pic).

Check Out Neetu Kapoor's Post Here:

Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who has been living with Neetu after Rishi’s death commented on her mother's post and wrote, "So beautiful ma." Earlier, Riddhima had shared a post with a picture of Neetu and herself along with daughter Samara. Sharing the same, she had written "Three generations - love & only love.”

