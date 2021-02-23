Nidhi Dutta is the daughter of ace filmmaker-writer JP Dutta. It was in August last year when she got engaged to her long time beau Binoy Gandhi. It was a starry affair for which some of the popular celebs from the industry were seen in attendance. According to latest reports, Nidhi and Binoy are all set to get married on March 7 in Jaipur. The couple is yet to make an official announcement on their wedding date, however, a source has revealed a few details on the same to TOI. JP Dutta Announces Engagement of Daughter Nidhi, Says ‘Glad It’s All Happening with Ganeshji’s Presence’.

Regarding the wedding date, Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi were supposed to tie the knot in December 2020. But due to the pandemic and since many cannot be a part of the celebration, considering the COVID-19 protocols, it was decided to postpone the wedding to the following year.

Talking about the wedding venue, the source was quoted as saying, “It is a case of history repeating itself. Nidhi has zeroed in on Jaipur, as JP Dutta, for films like Border and Refugee, had proposed his love to Bindiya in the pink city. The wedding will take place at the exact location and under the same tree where the senior couple had professed their love for each other, followed by the proposal. Besides, Jaipur is like Nidhi’s second home. She would frequent the city with her mother as a child.” Nidhi Dutta-Binoy Gandhi Engaged! Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim Attend JP Dutta's Daughter's Engagement Ceremony (View Pics).

The couple’s wedding invite is also extremely special, a customised one. About it the source further revealed, “We have received a rose quartz tray and a box of mithai with silver Ganesha embossed on it. What makes the invite special is that the card has a shlok from a bhajan written by Nidhi’s grandfather (OP Dutta) for a music album, printed on it.” We just cannot wait for Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi to make an official announcement on their wedding date.

