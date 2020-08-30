Filmmaker JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta recently got engaged to her long time boyfriend, Binoy Gandhi. The pictures from this engagement ceremony are going viral on social media. The soon-to-be bride and groom looked wonderful post on their special day. This starry lockdown engagement was attended by TV couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim. The actress shared the pictures from this ceremony on her own Instagram account. Ramadan 2020: Dipika Kakar and Hubby Shoaib Ibrahim Paint a Perfect Picture As They Celebrate the Onset of the Holy Month With Family!.

Dipika looked resplendent in a red gown by Indrani designers. She was accompanied by her handsome husband who wore a black sherwani. Speaking of Nidhi and Binoy's looks, Nidhi looked beautiful in a shimmery red lehenga while Binoy wore a beige sherwani. Check out the snaps below.

Earlier, Border director shared with IANS earlier, "Bindiya (his wife) and I are absolutely delighted to announce the engagement of our daughter Nidhi with Binoy. The kids have known each other for many years and are about to be betrothed. It's a feeling very personal and something we cannot put into words." Well, congratulations to the couple. Stay tuned for the updates.

