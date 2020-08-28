Filmmaker JP Dutta announced the wedding of his daughter Nidhi later this year, adding that she will get engaged in a day or two. "Bindiya (his wife) and I are absolutely delighted to announce the engagement of our daughter Nidhi with Binoy. The kids have known each other for many years and are about to be betrothed. It's a feeling very personal and something we cannot put into words," Dutta told IANS. Punit J Pathak On His Engagement With Nidhi Moony Singh: ‘More Than Lovers, Nidhi and I Are Friends’

On Thursday, a small mehndi function was conducted ahead of the engagement ceremony. " Just glad it's all happening with Ganeshji's presence in our home.The wedding is planned for later this year and plans will be decided once we know the Covid situation," Dutta added.

Nidhi is set to marry Binoy Gandhi, a filmmaker. The marriage will probably take place in December.

