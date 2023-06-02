Nitish Bharadwaj is our Lord Krishna. It's difficult to dissociate him from the character he played so convincingly in BR Chopra's Mahabharat. It was also a lot more difficult to watch anybody else like Krishna on the TV screen. It's as if Bharadwaj can be the only Krishna we rally behind. He is an icon now. But there are many who aren't aware that Nitish Bharadwaj has a Malayalam movie fan base. He has done only one film in the language Njan Gandharvan and managed to put a permanent place in their hearts. However, his second film in Malayalam never happened which was supposed to be with Mohanlal. Nitish Bharadwaj Birthday: Did You Know The Actor's Role As Krishna In Mahabharat Was Criticised After The First Episode Went On-Air?.

At an event in Kozhikode in 2019, Nitish Bharadraj recalled, “Padmarajan sir (Director of Njan Gandharvan) had a plan to make a movie with Mohanlal and me. When we were going to the premiere of Njan Gandharvan, he told me an interesting story of two brothers and he wanted to make the movie with Mohanlal and me. Unfortunately, he passed away after the premiere."

In fact, Bharadwaj was so happy with his work in his debut Malayalam movie, he was even planning to settle down there. "If that movie was made, probably I could have settled in Kerala and done more Malayalam movies." Nitish Bharadwaj Birthday Special: Here’s How the Actor Got Finalised To Play Lord Krishna in Mahabharat!.

Malayalam movies would have surely benefitted from such a 'divine' actor. Now you why nobody can embody Shree Krishna better than Nitish Bharadwaj.

