Pathaan continues to its blitzkrieg run at the box office as it enters Rs 300 crore club in India per Hindi collections in merely a week. Pathaan is now the highest earning film for Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham earning Rs 318 crore in Hindi and Rs 330.25 crore total. Just going by the Hindi earnings, Pathaan has beaten the lifetime collections of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's WAR with Rs 317.91 crore. Interestingly both movies are part of the YRF Spy Universe and both are directed by Siddharth Anand. Hence now Pathaan has also become the highest grossing film of the director. Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 7: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Beats Hrithik Roshan's War Lifetime Earnings in Hindi, Mints Rs 318.50 Crore Total in India!

By February 2, Pathaan would also have beaten the collections of Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan with the earnings of Rs 320.34 crore. If Pathaan maintains the same collections by tomorrow as it did today, then it could also beat the highest grossing film in YRF Spy Universe, Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai with the earnings of Rs 339.16 crore. By doing so, Pathaan will become the highest grossing film in Hindi for YRF.

Let's remember that Pathaan has just completed its first week-run, and there are no major releases arriving till February 17, when Shehzada and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrive. There is a chatter that Pathaan has a possibility of becoming the highest grossing film in Hindi, but for that, the movie has to earn more than Rs 510.99 crore, which is the collections of Baahubali 2's Hindi version. And before that, there are other movies to beat as well. Pathaan Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Film is a 'Seetimaar' Entertainer With a Paisa-Vasool Salman Khan Cameo!

Here's looking at all the movies Pathaan needs to overtake in the days ahead to make its claim stronger for being the highest grossing Hindi movie (in ascending order of earnings):

1. Tiger Zinda Hai - Rs 339.16 Crore

2. PK - Rs 340.80 Crore

3. Sanju - Rs 342.53 Crore

4. Dangal - Rs 387.38 Crore

5. KGF – Chapter 2 - Rs 434.70 Crore

6. Baahubali 2 - Rs 510.99 Crore

So what do you think? Can the combined star-power of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham give enough fuel to Pathaan to beat all these movies and earn the number one ranking when it comes to highest grossing movie in India? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2023 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).