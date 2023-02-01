Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's spy thriller Pathaan is unstoppable at the ticket window. Well, as the YRF movie managed to earn Rs 318.50 crore (Hindi version) + 11. 75 crore (Tamil plus Telugu) in just seven days at box office. With this, the SRK-starrer has minted a total of Rs 330. 25 crore in India. To note, the movie has also surpassed the lifetime total of Hrithik Roshan's War, which was around Rs 303 crore. Pathaan: Amul Topical Celebrates Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s Film’s Success! (View Pic).

Pathaan Box Office Collection Update:

