Pathan is a special film for more than one reason. Not only does it marks Shah Rukh Khan's comeback after the alleged sabbatical but also makes his reunion with Deepika Padukone. The makers of the film have been busy with the shoot of the film for quite some time now and have been trying to keep all the details about the film under wraps. Shah Rukh Khan is also trying his best not to reveal his look from the film and has been seen avoiding the paparazzi when stepping outside. Shah Rukh Khan's Look For Pathan Leaks! Pics Of SRK In Long Hair Will Get You Excited About The Film.

The team is currently shooting in Dubai and pictures of Shah Rukh Khan performing stunts have now surfaced online. Fans of the star have been sharing pictures and videos from the sets of the film where we can see Shah Rukh shoot for some high octane scenes. The crew members can be seen shooting with large equipment, and it looks like the scene will be a very important one. In one viral video, a man, who appears to be Shah Rukh's stunt double, is seen hanging on the side of a large red truck while in another clip, you can see him fight a man on the top of the car.

Are You Excited To See SRK?

Superstar Shooting An Action Scene!

While no official announcement about the film has been made by the makers yet, Deepika confirmed that she is a part of it and is currently working on it. During a recent interview with Femina, the actress revealed, “So, I immediately started with Shakun Batra’s film, which is a relationship story that we haven’t seen in Indian cinema before. Then there is Pathan, an action film with Shah Rukh Khan, next is Nag Ashwin’s multilingual film with Prabhas." Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Starrer Will Reportedly Be a Diwali 2021 Release.

Backed by Yash Raj Films, Pathan is directed by Siddharth Anand and will also star John Abraham in a pivotal role. Earlier, SRK had posted a video on social media to wish all his fans a Happy New Year. In the video, he had said, ‘see you all on the big screen in 2021’ which has all the fans thinking if it was his film Pathan that he was referring to. It is being speculated that the film will release in theatres on Diwali 2021.

