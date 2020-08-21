Pooja Bhatt has complained of being a victim of cyber bullying by women on Instagram. She has also made her account private after receiving death threats. "People threatening violence/hurling abuse, suggesting you die seems to have become a norm on @instagram when reported, #Instagram mostly responds saying that the conduct does not go against their guidelines & suggests you block them. #Twitter has far better standards/guidelines," wrote Pooja. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ED Records Statement of Late Actor’s Sister Priyanka Singh

"What's even worse is that most of the abuse and messages screaming 'Go die' or 'why don't you kill yourself' come from women or at least people pretending to be women -- one can't really tell with @instagram anymore. Get your act together @instagram cyber bullying is a crime," the actress wrote in two separate tweets from her verified account on Friday. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: CBI Collects Late Actor’s Documents, Diary, Laptop and Mobile from Mumbai Police; Interrogates Key Witnesses in the Case

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, the Bhatt family has been facing the ire of netizens especially because of the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's close association with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. His daughters Pooja and Alia Bhatt are also being trolled on social media.

Read Pooja Bhatt's Tweet Below

People threatening violence/hurling abuse,suggesting you die seems to have become a norm on @instagram when reported, #Instagram mostly responds saying that the conduct does not go against their guidelines & suggests you block them. #Twitter has far better standards/guidelines https://t.co/nCRNueGBFn — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) August 21, 2020

Pooja Bhatt's comeback film "Sadak 2" has also been facing flak from netizens who have accused the Bhatt family of championing nepotism, after Sushant's untimely demise in June. "Sadak 2" casts both daughters of Mahesh Bhatt -- Alia and Pooja Bhatt, along with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapoor. The film's trailer emerged as one of the top three most disliked videos in the world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2020 04:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).