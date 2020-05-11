Poonam Pandey Arrested by Mumbai Police for Violating Lockdown Rules- Read Details

Poonam Pandey arrested by Mumbai Police (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Poonam Pandey lands in trouble once again, this time for violating lockdown rules. As per new reports, she was arrested by Mumbai Police for lockdown violations. Besides the actress, a man was also taken into police custody along with her BMW car. The duo was arrested today at 8:05 pm at Marine Drive Police Station. She was found roaming in her high-end car at Marine Drive without any reason, said a police official. Shashi Tharoor Says He is 'Grateful' to Poonam Pandey For Appreciating His Hindi.

"A case has been registered against Pandey and Sam Ahmad Bombay (46) under sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (Disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the National Disaster Act," senior police inspector Mrityunjay Hiremath told PTI.

Earlier this year, the actress had moved to Bombay High Court against Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra and his associated. She accused them of illegally using the content that featured them even though their contract had been expired.

This is a developing story and we'll keep updating it.