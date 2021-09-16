Prasoon Joshi's words hit where they should. Be it the rousing "Khoon chala" from Rang De Basanti or the heartbreaking "Maa" from Taare Zameen Par or "Masakali" from Delhi-6, his words are just so relatable and fresh that you just can't get over them. Guess it helped that Joshi always had a creative bent of mind so much so that commercials conceptualised by him won awards at Cannes. It will amaze you to know that the man is the brain behind a lot of hit 90s pop songs. We often rave about the lyrics of "Dooba dooba rehta hai" or "Ab ke saawan", both were written by the man himself. So on his birthday, rather than talking about his songs, let's have a look at the commercials conceptualised by him. Prasoon Joshi Birthday Special: These Soulful Lyrics by the Songwriter Will Make You Croon His Songs All Day Long

Happydent

Remember the ad where lights and lamps were replaced by humans with shining teeth? That is one of the 20 best ads of the 21st century by Gun report. It was written and conceptualised by Joshi.

Thanda Matlab Coca Cola

This ad series with Aamir Khan saw him switch from one personality to another and the campaign managed to win Cannes Lion.

Chlor-Mint - Dobara mat puchna

We have often watched this ad while watching cricket matches on Doordarshan. Joshi's team conceptualised this theme keeping in mind that sometimes people believe in bizarre. Amitabh Bachchan Rectifies Error, Credits Prasoon Joshi for Poem He Recited To Encourage COVID-19 Warriors (Watch Video)

Happydent smile, please

Yet another Happydent commercial that gets us nostalgic and we have Joshi to credit for that

Parachute Gorgeous Humesha

A soft and beautiful commercial that talks about the way Parachute caress the hair. Could you spot Deepika Padukone in it?

How many of these ads do you remember?

