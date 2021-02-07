On February 7, 2021, Uttarakhand was all over the news as a glacier burst in Joshimath’s Chamoli district led to massive floods in the Dhauli Ganga river. In the photos and videos that have gone viral on the internet, the natural calamity can be seen sweeping away homes of the locals. Reportedly, nearby villages have been evacuated and search operation is in process. Due to this, people all over the world are talking about the avalanche. Now, even Bollywood personalities took to their respective social media accounts and have sent prayers to one and all. Uttarakhand Floods: 9 Bodies Recovered at NTPC Site in Chamoli's Tapovan, Rishiganga Power Plant Damaged, Rescue Operations Underway; All We Know So Far

Celebrities have expressed their concern over the glacier burst and also offered condolences to the families of the affected. Shraddha Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza, Prasoon Joshi and many more were the first ones to tweet and express their thought over the same. Check out a few celeb reactions on Uttarakhand floods below. Himalayan Glaciers Melting Twice as Fast, 2019 Due to Rising Temperatures Study Found

Shraddha Kapoor

Akshay Kumar 

Prasoon Joshi 

Dia Mirza 

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Sonu Sood

Adnan Sami 

Ronnie Screwvala

It's great to see our celebs tweeting about something that matters. Owing to the force of nature, many districts, including Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Dehradun, are likely to be affected and have been put on high alert. Stay tuned!

