On February 7, 2021, Uttarakhand was all over the news as a glacier burst in Joshimath’s Chamoli district led to massive floods in the Dhauli Ganga river. In the photos and videos that have gone viral on the internet, the natural calamity can be seen sweeping away homes of the locals. Reportedly, nearby villages have been evacuated and search operation is in process. Due to this, people all over the world are talking about the avalanche. Now, even Bollywood personalities took to their respective social media accounts and have sent prayers to one and all. Uttarakhand Floods: 9 Bodies Recovered at NTPC Site in Chamoli's Tapovan, Rishiganga Power Plant Damaged, Rescue Operations Underway; All We Know So Far.

Celebrities have expressed their concern over the glacier burst and also offered condolences to the families of the affected. Shraddha Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza, Prasoon Joshi and many more were the first ones to tweet and express their thought over the same. Check out a few celeb reactions on Uttarakhand floods below. Himalayan Glaciers Melting Twice as Fast, 2019 Due to Rising Temperatures Study Found.

Shraddha Kapoor

Distressing to hear about the glacier breaking off in #Uttarakhand Praying everyone’s safety there 🙏 — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) February 7, 2021

Akshay Kumar

Terrifying visuals of the glacier burst in #Uttarakhand, thoughts and prayers for everyone’s safety 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 7, 2021

Prasoon Joshi

Hoping that Chamoli and other districts of #Uttarakhand stay as safe from the glacier burst and no lives are endangered . Prayers and strength for the people , the authorities and rescue teams. — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) February 7, 2021

Dia Mirza

Building too many dams in the Himalayas has lead to this. Prayers for the people of Chamoli. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486 for help. #Uttarakhand https://t.co/x6D9X4laSj — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 7, 2021

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Saddened to know about the the glacier burst in #Uttarakhand which has caused 150 labourers to go missing! Praying for everyone's safety!! — Nushrratt Bharuccha (@Nushrratt) February 7, 2021

Sonu Sood

उत्तराखंड हम आपके साथ हैं। — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 7, 2021

Ronnie Screwvala

Force of nature - saddened to see a disaster unfolding #Uttarakhand - except that with all our callous approach to climate change/ global warming - not sure we can call these ‘natural disasters’ anymore !! — Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) February 7, 2021

It's great to see our celebs tweeting about something that matters. Owing to the force of nature, many districts, including Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Dehradun, are likely to be affected and have been put on high alert. Stay tuned!

