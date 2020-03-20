Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Complete 8 Days of Self-Quarantine Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, Actress Says ‘Our Lives Have Turned Upside Down’ (Watch Video)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her pop star husband Nick Jonas have been in self-isolation for eight days now. She has now shared a video on how they are dealing with the situation during this phase of inactivity, which she describes as "insane". "I hope you are all safe out there. I just wanted to come in and say hello! This is such an insane time and all of our lives have been completely turned upside down. It feels like something out of a movie but it is not. Nick and I have been home for the last week and this is day 8 of self-isolation for us. COVID-19: These Are the 5 Things Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wants Her Fans to Stock Up Amid the Coronavirus Scare (Watch Video)

We have always had such crazy schedules and had so many people around us all day, and all of a sudden this being our reality it just feels crazy. I am sure all of you feel the same way," Priyanka said in the video. She also left the mandatory message for fans to observe precautionary measures. "We are taking all recommended precautions right now, we are safe, we are healthy, we are practising social distancing," she said. Priyanka Chopra Collaborates with WHO to Spread Awareness Over Coronavirus Outbreak.

PeeCee Shares Her 8 Day Isolation Experience With Nick

Join me tomorrow with Dr. Tedros and Maria Van Kerkhove from the @WHO , and Hugh Evans the CEO of @GlblCtzn on IG LIVE + Facebook at 12:30pm PST. Ask them all your questions about #Covid19 and get your answers straight from the source. Stay safe and see you tomorrow. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9SxG6t1V7r — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 18, 2020

Priyanka, who is also a UNICEF global ambassador, also asked people to stock up on "love, gratitude, kindness, compassion, joy" under the given circumstances.