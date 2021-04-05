Actor Priyanka Chopra has paid tributes to Shashikala and said she was fortunate to have worked with the veteran star, who has left behind a rich legacy of work in Hindi cinema. Best known for her supporting roles in 1960s-70s films like Aarti, Gumrah and Chhote Sarkar, Shashikala passed away on Sunday aged 88. Chopra Jonas had collaborated with Shashikala in the 2004 comedy Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Shashikala Dies at 88; Veteran Actress Was Known for Her Roles in Aarti and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

In the film, Shashikala played the grandmother of superstar Salman Khan.

Chopra Jonas took to Twitter late Sunday evening and remembered working with the actor on the David Dhawan directorial. "An actor par excellence, one of the greats of the golden era... She leaves behind an indelible mark on cinema. Honoured to have had the opportunity to work with her. Om Shanti #Shashikala ji," the 38-year-old star wrote. P Balachandran Dies at 69; Mohanlal, Prithviraj and Others Condole the Demise of the Malayalam Script-Writer and Actor.

Born in Solapur, Maharashtra, Shashikala Jawalkar made her first big screen appearance in the 1945 movie Zeenat. It was Rajshri Productions' 1962 drama Aarti, which proved to be a stepping stone for Shashikala as she went on to become one of the go-to actors for filmmakers to portray negative parts.

Better known by her first name, Shashikala starred in over a hundred films in her career spanning around six decades.

Check Out Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Tweet Below:

An actor par excellence, one of the greats of the golden era... she leaves behind an indelible mark on cinema. Honoured to have had the opportunity to work with her. Om Shanti #Shashikala ji pic.twitter.com/T1eQXptCyF — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 4, 2021

She made a mark by appearing in supporting roles in classics like Gumrah (1963), Waqt (1965), Anupama (1966), Phool Aur Patthar (1966) and Shammi Kapoor-Sadhana-starrer Chhote Sarkar (1974). Some of her later works included superstar Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Baadshah (1999), Karan Johar's directorial Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and musical hit Jhankaar Beats (2003).

In 2000s, Shashikala transitioned to the small screen and featured on popular shows like Apnaapan, Dil Deke Dekho and Son Pari. Personalities like legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, producer Naved Jafri, Union minister Jitendra Singh and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar also paid homage to the late star.