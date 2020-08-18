Even though the world is grappling with pandemic, there are certain areas that have eased the lockdown. As people are travelling once more with appropriate social distancing and safety precautions, social media is once again loaded with fresh travel pictures. Global icon Priyanka Chopra is also one of those lucky ones who have a chance of going on a trip. She posted her latest picture and it is sexy as ever! Priyanka Chopra Claims Push-Ups Is Her Favourite Exercise And The Reason is Nick Jonas (View Pic).

The Bollywood actress is seen in a stylish avatar on this vacay. She is seen wearing a fishtail braid under her big black hat. One can see the glimpse of the stream through her sunglasses. She is all easy breezy basking in nature, flaunting her toned legs. In the caption, she wrote, "Mother nature’s medicine." How true! Check out the snap below.

Priyanka Chopra's Post:

View this post on Instagram Mother nature’s medicine. A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Aug 18, 2020 at 9:31am PDT

A few days ago, Desi Girl had shared another picture of herself, travelling in the car. She captioned it as 'wanderlust' leaving the fans curious about where she is heading to! Well, the place is yet undisclosed by the actress. However, what her admirers are most excited about the book written by her on her life named 'Unfinished- A Memoir.' On the work front, she will be seen in Matrix 4 along with Keanu Reeves.

