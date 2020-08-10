How did you spend your time during the quarantine could be a book for future references. While we are trying to move from one day to another trying hard not to get flustered by the caged existence, celebrities too are doing what can keep them sane. For example, Priyanka Chopra is having a great time while Nick Jonas does push-ups. How? She sits on his back, adds to his weight while he does all the hard work. It's so cool to see these two having so much fun together. Before COVID-19 closed all us down, the couple had often spoken about not getting time to be together as their professional life keeps them apart a lot. This quarantine period has made them stay together a lot in the last few months and it seems their bond has only grown stronger. Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Are Being Extra Cautious Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic, Here’s Why

While Nick can be seen completely into his workout, PC is having a lot of fun sitting on his back.

View this post on Instagram Push ups are my favourite exercise😏 @nickjonas A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Aug 10, 2020 at 12:27am PDT

Nick and Priyanka recently joined a new member to their family, husky Australian shepherd Panda. Their Instagram accounts are so gorge!

