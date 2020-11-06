Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most charming couples that we know of. Their social media PDA always manages to make their fans feel mushy and Anushka's latest post with hubby in no less than adorable. The actress is seen hugging Virat in this cute picture and not only their fans but it has melted international star Priyanka Chopra's heart as well. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Look Super Hot in Tux and Thigh-High Slit Dress and It Is the Perfect 2020 Vibe We Were Looking For.

Anushka's post went viral within a few minutes of her posting and Priyanka Chopra could not help but drop a cute comment on the post. She posted a bunch of emojis which included a crying face and a heart emoji. Other Bollywood celebrities including Tahira Kashyap, Mouni Roy also commented on the post with adorable messages.

Take A Look At The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Nov 5, 2020 at 12:52pm PST

Check Out Priyanka's Comment Here:

Priyanka drops a comment on Anushka's post

Anushka and Virat are now gearing up for the arrival of their baby soon. The actress made her pregnancy announcement in August and left everyone in a state of hysteria. She shared a cute picture where she was seen showing off her baby bump. She captioned the pic as, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.” Virat Kohli Announces Anushka Sharma's Pregnancy, Sania Mirza's Reaction Is All of Us.

As for Priyanka Chopra, the global star is gearing up for the release of her film The White Tiger on Netflix. Directed by Ramin Bahrani, the film will release in selected theatres in December and premiere on Netflix on January 22, 2021. Also starring Rajkummar Rao and debutant Adarsh Gourav, the film is based on Aravind Adiga’s New York Times-bestselling and 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2020 12:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).