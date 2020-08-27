Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli took to social media to announce the pregnancy of his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” wrote Kohli on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Anushka, in a similar post, informed her followers about the pregnancy as well. The duo posted a picture in which Anushka’s baby bump was visible. Congratulatory messages poured in once it was out that Anushka is pregnant. Apart from fans, India’s tennis star Sania Mirza reacted to the news as well. Virat Kohli Announces Anushka Sharma Is Pregnant! Take a Look at Some Lovely Pictures of the Romantic Couple!

Sania commented on Kohli’s Instagram post and wrote, “Congratulations you two,” as she dropped a two-heart emoji as well. The tennis star’s comment itself had over 3k likes. She was among the first celebrities to react on Kohli’s Instagram post.

Virat and Anushka, who married in December, 2017, will welcome their first child. Kohli recently travelled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). He will captain Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the upcoming season, which is set to begin from September 19 onwards.

